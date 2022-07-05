Exane Derivatives Has $670,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.