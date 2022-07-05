Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

