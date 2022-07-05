Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 247 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

