Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

