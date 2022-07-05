Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 253 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 70,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

