Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 253 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 70,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.