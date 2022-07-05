Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

