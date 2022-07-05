Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 856 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

