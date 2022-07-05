Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 916 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

