KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

