IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQV stock opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

