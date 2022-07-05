UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

LIN opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.