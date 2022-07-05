Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.