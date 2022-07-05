Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 460 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

