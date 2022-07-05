Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,206 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.