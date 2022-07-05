180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

