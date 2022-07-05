Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 460 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:C opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.