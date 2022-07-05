180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,238 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

