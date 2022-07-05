Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $5,874,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

