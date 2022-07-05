180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,319 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

