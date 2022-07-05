180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

MO opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.