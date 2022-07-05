Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corteva by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

