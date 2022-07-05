180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

