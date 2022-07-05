Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 226,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.