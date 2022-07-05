Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

