180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.