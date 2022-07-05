DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

