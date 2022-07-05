Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.