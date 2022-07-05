CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.