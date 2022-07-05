CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 797 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

