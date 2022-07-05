Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

