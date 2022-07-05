Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

