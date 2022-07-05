Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 480,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

