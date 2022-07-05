Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

