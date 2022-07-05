Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

