UMB Bank N A MO Has $47.95 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

