NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 35,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.