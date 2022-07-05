Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.