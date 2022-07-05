NewGen Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for approximately 2.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $21,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $7,730,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 2,501.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.