NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,340,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,524,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

