Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

