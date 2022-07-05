Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,924.93.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,306.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,331.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,469.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.