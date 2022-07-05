Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

