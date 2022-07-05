Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

