FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 237 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 181.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

TRV stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

