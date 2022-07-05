Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

