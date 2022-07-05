ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

