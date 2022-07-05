Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

