Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 20,960 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IUSB stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

