Montecito Bank & Trust Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after buying an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.