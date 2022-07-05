Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

WFC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

